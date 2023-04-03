Driver involved in area school bus crash receives 5 citations

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A driver who rear-ended an area school bus, injuring several kids, received numerous tickets Monday.
The crash happened last Tuesday morning, on Highway 53, south of Osseo. The Trempealeau County Sheriffs Office says Ryan Strittmater, from La Crosse, hit the bus from behind when it slowed to make a turn. Five of the 14 kids on board were treated for minor injuries.
Monday Strittmater got five traffic tickets, including for inattentive driving, unreasonable and imprudent speed, passing in a no-passing zone, and following too closely. He is due in court in July.