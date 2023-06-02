Drives reminded to keep an eye out for motorcycles

(WQOW) - With summer rolling in, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers to share the road with motorcycles.
WisDOT reports there are around 2,000 motorcycle crashes each year, causing hundreds of injuries and dozens of deaths. Motorcyclists are 27 times more likely to die in a crash than other drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
WisDOT has several recommendations for drivers as they hit the road for summer travel. It encourages drivers to use caution. Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles, making them harder to see, plus it's easy to misjudge how fast they're going.
Drivers are also asked to look twice for motorcycles when changing lanes, and pulling out from stop signs. And drivers should keep a safe following distance, avoid distractions and drive sober.