...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dry conditions continue to impact area crops

  Updated
  • 0
Corn

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A summer of dry conditions in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley are impacting area crops.

Most of Eau Claire County is currently in a moderate drought, while other areas of the state remain in the severe to extreme ranges. 

Jerry Clark, regional crops and soils educator with UW Extension in Chippewa, Eau Claire, and Dunn counties, said the dry conditions over the last month will likely result in lower crop yields of corn, and feed for livestock like hay and alfalfa. 

"I would say that's probably number one right now is that second cutting of hay was probably very limited, maybe normal at best in some cases," Clark said. "So I think that's going to be, looking forward for this area, whether there's enough feed for the livestock to get through the winter."

Clark said some farmers might need to sell some of their livestock or spend more on feed to support their farm through the winter.

He also said the corn crop is entering the critical pollination phase when it needs the most water, so continued dry conditions over the next few weeks could have a larger impact on crop yields.

