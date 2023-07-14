Dry conditions continue to impact area crops

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A summer of dry conditions in Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley are impacting area crops.
Most of Eau Claire County is currently in a moderate drought, while other areas of the state remain in the severe to extreme ranges.
Jerry Clark, regional crops and soils educator with UW Extension in Chippewa, Eau Claire, and Dunn counties, said the dry conditions over the last month will likely result in lower crop yields of corn, and feed for livestock like hay and alfalfa.
"I would say that's probably number one right now is that second cutting of hay was probably very limited, maybe normal at best in some cases," Clark said. "So I think that's going to be, looking forward for this area, whether there's enough feed for the livestock to get through the winter."
Clark said some farmers might need to sell some of their livestock or spend more on feed to support their farm through the winter.
He also said the corn crop is entering the critical pollination phase when it needs the most water, so continued dry conditions over the next few weeks could have a larger impact on crop yields.