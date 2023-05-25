Dual-language sign unveiled in Burnett County

WEBSTER (WQOW) - New dual-language signs are popping up on state highways across Wisconsin.
Thursday, Governor Tony Evers joined the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to unveil a sign that shows a tribal boundary and community in both the Ojibwe and English languages.
According to a press release, the unveiling took place at the St. Croix Tribal Center in Webster. The move expands on a statewide initiative launched by the DOT in 2021, to work with native nations in Wisconsin to install these signs.
The St. Croix tribe is the fifth tribe in Wisconsin to install these signs.