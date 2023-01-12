 Skip to main content
Dunn County Board to consider creation of Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District

  • Updated
Adam Reed

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Dunn County neighborhood is closer to being recognized as a rehabilitation district.

As News 18 reported in August, residents who live along Tainter Lake agree something has to be done about the lake's poor water quality, and the abundance of a bacteria that causes it to turn bright green.

This past summer more than 500 signatures were collected from people seeking to create a Lake Rehabilitation District to help clean up the water. But there were opponents who were concerned about potential taxes and a lack of ability to address issues in other bodies of water that flow into the lake.

Now, The Dunn County Board will consider creating the lake district at a meeting scheduled for January 18. Information on that meeting can be found by clicking here. More information on why the meeting is being held can be found by clicking here.

