Dunn County Board to consider creation of Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Dunn County neighborhood is closer to being recognized as a rehabilitation district.
As News 18 reported in August, residents who live along Tainter Lake agree something has to be done about the lake's poor water quality, and the abundance of a bacteria that causes it to turn bright green.
This past summer more than 500 signatures were collected from people seeking to create a Lake Rehabilitation District to help clean up the water. But there were opponents who were concerned about potential taxes and a lack of ability to address issues in other bodies of water that flow into the lake.
Now, The Dunn County Board will consider creating the lake district at a meeting scheduled for January 18.