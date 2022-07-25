Dunn County Board to consider Tainter Lake district, referendum on health care

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Dunn County voters may get the opportunity to make their opinions on universal healthcare known in November.
On Wednesday, the Dunn County board will vote whether to place an advisory referendum question on the ballot. If approved, this is how the question would appear:
Shall Congress and the President of the United States enact into law the creation of a publicly financed, non-profit, national health insurance program that would fully cover medical care costs for all Americans?
The reasoning behind the question, according to the resolution, is rising health care costs, increased insurance premiums, and decreased competitiveness among many others.
The board will also consider taking the first step to creating a Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District.
The group Friends of the Red Cedar Basin is petitioning the county to create a lake district, which would give the property owners legal authority on the lake's water quality, which they call a "disgusting mess" come late summer.
546 homeowners signed that petition when it was submitted to the county. The board will vote to schedule a public hearing about forming this district.
The Dunn County Board meets Wednesday at 7 p.m.