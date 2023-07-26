 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dunn County deputies save puppy

A puppy is back at home after being rescued by deputies in Dunn County. Video courtesy of Anna Govin

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - A puppy is back at home after being rescued by deputies in Dunn County. 

Anna Govin posted the video of the rescue to her TikTok account Wednesday. You can see the seven-week-old pup, named Liam, stuck in a culvert, and officers using tools to get it out. When retrieved, he immediately begins waging his tail. 

Govin told News 18 the puppy's mom does guard dog duty on their farm at night, and when Govin woke up, she saw the mom only had three of her four great pyrenees puppies with her.

Crews spent at least 30 minutes Wednesday morning trying to get Liam out, but once they obtained a catch pole, they were able to get it around his leg and pull him out of the culvert.

A big thank you to Deputy Sam Miller, Deputy Adam Phillips, and Sergeant Rich Day.

