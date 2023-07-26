Dunn County deputies save puppy

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - A puppy is back at home after being rescued by deputies in Dunn County.
Anna Govin posted the video of the rescue to her TikTok account Wednesday. You can see the seven-week-old pup, named Liam, stuck in a culvert, and officers using tools to get it out. When retrieved, he immediately begins waging his tail.
Govin told News 18 the puppy's mom does guard dog duty on their farm at night, and when Govin woke up, she saw the mom only had three of her four great pyrenees puppies with her.
Crews spent at least 30 minutes Wednesday morning trying to get Liam out, but once they obtained a catch pole, they were able to get it around his leg and pull him out of the culvert.
A big thank you to Deputy Sam Miller, Deputy Adam Phillips, and Sergeant Rich Day.