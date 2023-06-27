Dunn County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials in Dunn County are alerting the public about a horse that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
According to the Dunn County Health Department this is the first documented WNV case in Wisconsin for 2023.
In a press release from the Dunn County Health Department they said that the presence of a WNV positive horse confirms that there are mosquitos in the area infected with the virus. This means the insects could spread it to humans and other animals.
WNV is transmitted by mosquitos through their bites and cannot spread from person to person or directly between animals and humans. As the summer months progress we will see peak mosquito activity in August and September.
According to the Dunn County Health Department many people who get infected with the virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop mild symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, rash, and fatigue. If you suspect you have the virus you are asked to contact a healthcare provider.
To protect yourself health officials say to limit time spent during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are more active, use insect repellant, wear long-sleeves and long pants and remove stagnant water.