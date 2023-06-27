 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dunn County horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

  • Updated
  • 0
Mosquito - West Nile Virus

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials in Dunn County are alerting the public about a horse that tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). 

According to the Dunn County Health Department this is the first documented WNV case in Wisconsin for 2023. 

In a press release from the Dunn County Health Department they said that the presence of a WNV positive horse confirms that there are mosquitos in the area infected with the virus. This means the insects could spread it to humans and other animals.

WNV is transmitted by mosquitos through their bites and cannot spread from person to person or directly between animals and humans. As the summer months progress we will see peak mosquito activity in August and September. 

According to the Dunn County Health Department many people who get infected with the virus do not get sick. Those who do become ill may develop mild symptoms such as fever, muscle weakness, rash, and fatigue. If you suspect you have the virus you are asked to contact a healthcare provider. 

To protect yourself health officials say to limit time spent during dawn and dusk when mosquitos are more active, use insect repellant, wear long-sleeves and long pants and remove stagnant water.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you