Dunn County officials are seeking millions from state to better fund priorities

Dunn County Seal

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A better judicial system, better schools, and better health and human services. The Dunn County Board of Supervisors will soon meet with area legislators in hopes of making these things possible.

During a special session on Monday, the Dunn County Board plans to explain their priorities for the 2023-2025 state budget and upcoming legislative session, and they hope local lawmakers will help these initiatives pass.

Some of the agenda requests include a $5 million increase for child support services, an increase in funding for college and university nursing programs, and a pay increase for assistant district attorneys.

Dunn County Manager Kristin Korpela said these initiatives will help the county keep up with competition for district attorneys and avoid a "crisis in the courts."

"If you think about victims, and you think about prosecuting offenders, and creating safe communities, and all those sorts of things. That stuff all slows down or stops if you don't have the right people in the right spots in order to get that job done."

Dunn County's full agenda and list of priorities can be found by clicking here.

This public special session is this Monday at 7 p.m. in room 54 of the Dunn County Government Center.

