Dunn County Sheriff gives suspected causes for fires that have killed five this year

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A fire Monday was the fourth fatal fire in Dunn County so far this year. Five people have died.
News 18 asked to the Dunn County Sheriff if they were investigating the fires as connected or suspicious, but he said the fires aren't related.
The first fatal fire happened in Menomonie in February. Two people died.
Bygd said while they may never really know what caused the fire, they suspect it was caused by a cigarette.
The second fire in New Haven Township in March was likely started by a clothes dryer. Bygd said the third fire in the Town of Red Cedar in April is looking like it was a heater issue.
Bygd said Monday's fire may have started after the victim had a medical issue while smoking a cigarette.
Bygd said none of the fatal fires are thought to be suspicious.