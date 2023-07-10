Dunn County Sheriff's Office investigating mailbox explosions

ROCK CREEK (WQOW) - Saturday, multiple mailboxes were blown up in the township of Rock Creek. An investigator with the Dunn County Sheriff's office says they received a report of mailboxes being blown up in Rock Creek on July 8th.
Officials say the explosions happened at multiple locations, including 968th St. and the intersection of 90th Av and 970th St.
The cause of the explosions is unknown at this time, but investigators say it was likely fireworks or home-made explosive devices. Officials advise community members to stay alert at all times.
"I would just encourage people to be vigilant. Especially in the later hours at night. If anyone has exterior cameras I would ensure that they are working properly. The unfortunate part with this incident is that there were no cameras in the immediate areas of these incidents," said Dunn County Sherriff's Office Investigator, Brennan Porter.
Porter said the Sheriff's Office does not believe this was a targeted incident, and no injuries have been reported.
Authorities encourage anyone who has additional information to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's office, or report a tip anonymously at Dunn County Crime Stoppers.