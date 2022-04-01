 Skip to main content
Durand woman dies in Pepin County crash

(WQOW) - A Durand woman died in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, March 31 just after 9 p.m. according to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a release from the sheriff, Tamara Jo Ellen Flynn was driving eastbound on County Road Z when she lost control around a sharp curve and overturned several times into a field. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. They say she was not wearing her seatbelt. 

Initial investigation shows alcohol, excessive speed and not wearing a seatbelt all contributed to the crash that resulted in her death. 

The crash continues to be under investigation. 

