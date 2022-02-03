Early morning apartment fire causes $100,000 in damages

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- An early morning fire in Chippewa Falls caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.
Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, the Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 1027 Dutchman Drive.
Once they arrived, the fire department found heavy smoke coming from one of the apartment units. They said it was contained to the apartment it started in, and it was under control by about 1:15 a.m.
Everyone in the building was accounted for, and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.