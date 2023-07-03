East Hill apartment fire blamed on cooking grease

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A fire over the weekend in Chippewa Falls was the result of cooking grease, officials said.
Chippewa Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief John Bowe said they were called just before midnight on July 2 to a structure fire at 515 North Grove Street. There, they found heavy smoke coming from an apartment.
Bowe said firefighters found the blaze was due to a cast iron pan full of grease for deep frying. The fire was extinguished, and the house was ventilated due to heavy smoke throughout the second story.
The damage is estimated at $5,000, Bowe said. No one reported injuries and all occupants of the building were able to get out of the building.