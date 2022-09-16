Eastbound lanes of Highway 29 closed near 60th Street, people asked to avoid area

WHEATON (WQOW) - The eastbound lanes of Highway 29 are closed near 60th Street because of a crash, according to WisDOT.
WisDOT said the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Their alert said it may remain closed for at least two hours.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area if possible after the multi-vehicle crash, and that the lanes are closed "until further notice."
A News 18 reporter on the scene said there is a large law enforcement presence around the crash site.
