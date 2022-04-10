Eau Claire businessman went to war, prison, and now helps others

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We all adapt, but one Eau Claire businessman is known for adapting.
David Carlson served his country in uniform, spent time in state prisons, and now studies law at Hamline University in the Twin Cities.
"That first six years, all of my developmental years were spent under threat of violence, drug addiction, and everything else that occurs in a home we had, so I was already starting off way behind," Carlson said.
The 37-year-old combat veteran and co-founder of Eau Claire mentorship agency We Adapt is now a successful business owner, though he was once a young man who went to war in Iraq while at war with himself.
"After the vandalism came break-ins, I got my first pistol when I was 10 years old," Carlson said. "It was the first pistol that I stole, I carried that around and at the time and I probably didn't need it."
Carlson was later sentenced to prison after committing crimes caused from trauma that he said developed from childhood and PTSD symptoms from serving two tours in Iraq.
"I really didn't react to anything happening in jail," Carlson said. "Everyday that I woke up, I was like 'is this the day I'm going to kill myself?'"
Just days after leaving prison, he met his future wife Alicia at an area gym. The couple's love grew through spending time at the gym where they both taught classes.
"If I want more endurance, I have got to start running and eventually I'm gonna have that adaptation, right?" Carlson said. "That's really where it came from because we adapt."
In 2020, the Carlsons started We Adapt, a Chippewa Valley-based peer support provider and mentorship agency.
"It's a movement, it's not a business," Carlson said. "It's a business on paper, but this is a movement for everybody that feels and can relate to the way I'm talking right now and to the participants that we work with and the providers that we have."
In 2018, the Carlsons started something else: a family.
"I've undergone an adaptation," Carlson said.
Carlson is working on a memoir and the couple serves a diverse group of clients with trauma-informed care and one-on-one mentoring at We Adapt.
For more information on We Adapt, click here.