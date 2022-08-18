Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce announces Bravo to Business Award finalists

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Finalists have been chosen for the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce's second annual Bravo to Business Awards. The awards seek to recognize local businesses that contribute to the community and are innovative in their practices.
Finalists for Small Business of the Year, defined as a business with one to 50 employees, are Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, Cowboy Jack's, and ReforMedicine, S.C.
Contenders for Business of the Year, defined as a business with over 50 employees, are EO Johnson Business Technologies, Huebsch Services, and Royal Credit Union.
There is also an award for Emerging Business of the Year, for those who have been in business for three years or less. That award is down to two candidates: Valley Sports Academy and Visionary Eyecare.
Finally, the finalists for Young Professionals Best Place to Work are Bauman Associates, Royal Credit Union, and Security Financial Bank.
Winners will be announced at the Bravo to Business event taking place on Wednesday, September 14 at the Florian Gardens Conference Center.