Eau Claire City Council approves fire station upgrades, skate park contract

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council approved upgrades to two local fire stations at Tuesday night's meeting and awarded a contract to build a skate park at Boyd Park.
Plans for fire station 6, which is located on Golf Road, include a 1,300 square ft. addition that would house a new kitchen, dining and living space, as well as three more sleeping rooms. A new garage bay will also be built on the north side of the building. The project will cost nearly $2 million.
The council also awarded a contract for improvements to fire station 9, which is on the west side near Menards. Plans for that include station exterior work and new air conditioning units.
The council also awarded a contract for a long-awaited project at Boyd Park. Now that plans for a new skate park at Boyd park have been finalized, the council voted unanimously to allow a Los Angeles company to build it.
The 5,200 square ft. skate park will accommodate all skill levels. The Eau Claire Skateboard Association has raised $75,000 for the project. The entire project is estimated to cost $275,000. The city will pay the difference in cost.