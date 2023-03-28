Eau Claire City Council: Proposed city wheel tax fails in deadlock vote

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A proposed $30 city wheel tax for Eau Claire residents failed in a deadlock vote at Tuesday night's city council meeting.
After a lengthy discussion, council members voted 5-5.
The proposed city wheel tax was separate from the $30 county wheel tax you already have to pay when registering your vehicle in Eau Claire. City officials said they don't get any of those funds, and were looking at their own wheel tax that would go to the street department's budget.
