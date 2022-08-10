Eau Claire Country park attendance Increasing

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Parks and Forests Department has seen a major increase in park use over the last few years.
In 2019, the park entrance revenue was just over $159,000. In 2020, that number jumped to over $200,000, which is a 25% increase. In 2021, park entrance revenue rose another 18%, at about $240,000. This year alone, they have already made $120,000, and Josh Pedersen, the Parks and Forest director, said they are slowing down a bit due to lake closures, but they plan on reaching around the same revenue as last year.
With the increase of use in parks, the department is looking for new ways to keep visitors coming back.
"We're seeing a lot of change in technology, change in how users want to experience our parks. We are incorporating that into them slowly, but we are getting there", said Pedersen.
One way they've already implemented this technology, is the park payment kiosks. Pedersen said the department also wants to add more kiosks to more locations, to give a more user-friendly experience.
As we reported earlier this week, the department proposed their new budget. It included adding primitive campsites, as well as yurts at Coon Fork.
