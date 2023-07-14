 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Eau Claire County Board to vote on opioid and drug overdose resources

Opioid Task Force

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- More resources for fighting opioid use and drug overdoses could be coming to Eau Claire County.

Two related proposals are heading to the Eau Claire County Board next week.

One proposal allocates up to $45,000 dollars to buy, set up, and run eight new needle disposal sites for one year. It would also make medication lock boxes and lock bags more readily available to the public for up to $12,000.

The other proposal calls for up to $22,000 for an additional one year supply of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

"Both proposals are looking at making sure that opioid related medications and sharps, things like needles, are kept in a way that are safer for the community, and that we have resources in case there's an overdose, Narcan being specifically one of the asks, to help us respond to that," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health department and a member of the county's Opioid Task Force.

Narcan and fentanyl test strips are already available for free in several locations including a vending machine in the lobby of the Eau Claire County jail.

Both proposals were passed by the Eau Claire County Opioid Task Force on Tuesday. The Eau Claire County Board will vote on them in their Tuesday, July 18 meeting.

