Eau Claire County Board to vote on opioid and drug overdose resources

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- More resources for fighting opioid use and drug overdoses could be coming to Eau Claire County.
Two related proposals are heading to the Eau Claire County Board next week.
One proposal allocates up to $45,000 dollars to buy, set up, and run eight new needle disposal sites for one year. It would also make medication lock boxes and lock bags more readily available to the public for up to $12,000.
The other proposal calls for up to $22,000 for an additional one year supply of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
"Both proposals are looking at making sure that opioid related medications and sharps, things like needles, are kept in a way that are safer for the community, and that we have resources in case there's an overdose, Narcan being specifically one of the asks, to help us respond to that," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health department and a member of the county's Opioid Task Force.
Narcan and fentanyl test strips are already available for free in several locations including a vending machine in the lobby of the Eau Claire County jail.
Both proposals were passed by the Eau Claire County Opioid Task Force on Tuesday. The Eau Claire County Board will vote on them in their Tuesday, July 18 meeting.