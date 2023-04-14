Eau Claire County scores well in recent health study, findings above state and national average

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW)- Eau Claire County scored well in the latest county Health Outcomes Study, which ranks how healthy each county is in Wisconsin in various categories.
The study was published by the Wisconsin Population Health Institute last week.
It ranked Eau Claire county 17th out of the 72 counties in the state. The study is conducted by gathering health data from counties around the state.
One area of strength was in the physical activity category. The county ranked above the state and national average for people exercising regularly. Besides that, the number of primary care physicians available was also above average.
"The important thing with this ranking is that it's not really just about what I do as an individual it's about what our community as a whole does and compares us to every other county in the state of Wisconsin," Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. Director Lieske Giese said.
Other Chippewa Valley counties scored well too. Chippewa Falls ranked 21st and Dunn County ranked 14th.
Chippewa Falls County scored above average in the "physical inactivity category." Dunn County scored well in the "preventable hospital stays" category.
Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin ranked first. You can find more information about these rankings here.