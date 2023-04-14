Eau Claire County scores well in recent health study, findings above state and national average

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Scott and
Dakota Counties.

Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Dakota and Washington Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

.The combination of snow melt runoff and forecast rainfall will
continue to cause flooding through the next week or so.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1000 AM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 775.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Eau Claire County scores well in recent health study, findings above state and national average

  • Updated
  • 0
Health-Department
By Clint Berge

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW)- Eau Claire County scored well in the latest county Health Outcomes Study, which ranks how healthy each county is in Wisconsin in various categories.

The study was published by the Wisconsin Population Health Institute last week.

It ranked Eau Claire county 17th out of the 72 counties in the state. The study is conducted by gathering health data from counties around the state.

One area of strength was in the physical activity category. The county ranked above the state and national average for people exercising regularly. Besides that, the number of primary care physicians available was also above average.

"The important thing with this ranking is that it's not really just about what I do as an individual it's about what our community as a whole does and compares us to every other county in the state of Wisconsin," Eau Claire City-County Health Dept. Director Lieske Giese said.

Other Chippewa Valley counties scored well too. Chippewa Falls ranked 21st and Dunn County ranked 14th.

Chippewa Falls County scored above average in the "physical inactivity category." Dunn County scored well in the "preventable hospital stays" category.

Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin ranked first. You can find more information about these rankings here.

Tags

