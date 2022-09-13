Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We have tragic news to share, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer has died unexpectedly.
News 18 has confirmed his death through multiple sources. At this time, News 18 can't confirm the circumstances surrounding his death.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released a statement that said in part:
Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all.
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf told News 18 "Everyone is reacting with great sorrow. This is a huge loss to our county and our community. We are grieving along with his family."
She said Undersheriff Corey Schalinske, Jail Captain Dave Riewestahl and trained staff at the Sheriff's Office will be able to continue to work of the department.
Cramer's first day with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office was in 1975.
Before he was elected as sheriff in 1996, Cramer worked in the patrol division and got into investigation with the West Central Drug Task Force, even doing undercover work.
Sheriff Cramer was set to retire. His last day on the job was supposed to be January 7, 2023. He would have served 48 years next year.