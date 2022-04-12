Eau Claire County to conduct recount for Board of Supervisors District 23 seat

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Board of Supervisors District 23 seat came down to just 3 votes after Tuesday's Election.
Now, the defeated candidate is calling for a recount.
Donald Zwicker lost to incumbent Robin Leary 346 to 349. However, Zwicker believes a mistake was made in City of Eau Claire wards 11, 37 and 47.
A recount will be held at 8 a.m. Friday for wards 11, 37, 44 and 47. This is the second recount announced for Eau Claire County since 2016. The first was announced earlier Tuesday.
