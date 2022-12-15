Eau Claire Fire Department: Clear snow to help first responders

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - When clearing away this heavy and wet snow, keep our first responders in mind, because you can help them save lives.
"When the public helps us by clearing fire hydrants it saves firefighters critical minutes that would've taken us to clear them, which can mean us being able to save property and it can also save lives," said Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Bertrang said residents should clear a few feet on all sides of hydrants. He also recommends keeping fire numbers clear. These numbers are crucial for first responders, because they help pinpoint locations of emergencies in rural areas.
Not to mention, make sure sidewalks and roads are clear. Bertrang said this can save emergency crews time too, by helping them get to the scene of an emergency without getting stuck.