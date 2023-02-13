Eau Claire Firefighters rescue man from burning building

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire fire crews pulled a man from a burning building Sunday morning.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, a fire broke out at an apartment building on Bellevue Avenue just after 10 a.m.
On scene crews found smoke and fire showing from the back of a 2-story residential apartment. Crews got into the building and found a man on the first floor. He was pulled from the building and taken to the hospital, according to ECFD. The fire on the first floor was quickly put out.
The cause of the fire is unknown.