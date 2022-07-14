Late-night blaze causes thousands in damages to Eau Claire Home

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An extensive house fire broke out around midnight on Hobart Street in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on both floors of a two-story house.
While fire crews vented the roof and searched for any occupants -- finding the house to be empty -- the Eau Claire Police Department evacuated nearby buildings. A firefighter was injured during the blaze, but was able to remain on the scene.
ECFD declared the fire under control within the hour, and spent hours afterwards examining the property to make sure there was no danger of the fire rekindling.
The total damage to the house is estimated at around $150,000, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.