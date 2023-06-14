Eau Claire Library hosting 'Food for Thought' art exhibit

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're hungry for some art you can head down to the LE Phillips Memorial Library for their summer art exhibit. That's because this year's theme is 'Food for Thought.'
From breakfast to sweets — there are over 25 pieces of artwork at the exhibit. The pieces and prints are a collection of the libraries group art summer show.
Not all of the artwork is related to food. Instead each piece has a food related theme. Programming and Communications Service Manager Isa Small said that guideline makes the exhibit unique.
"It is an invitational exhibit so artists who have exhibited their work here at the library over the last couple of years were invited to participate and share their interpretation of the theme 'Food for Thought," she said.
The exhibit is located on the third floor of the library and is free to attend.
If you're craving an artwork piece you may be in luck. Some of the prints are available for purchase. The exhibit started earlier this week and runs until August.
If you want to meet the artists a reception is being held tomorrow at the exhibit. More information about the exhibit and reception can be found here.