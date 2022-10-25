Eau Claire man arrested after "terrifying" crash off of Clairemont Avenue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some viewers may have seen a video on Facebook from the Eau Claire Police Department (ECPD) showing what they call a "terrifying" crash off of Clairemont Avenue. The crash happened over a week ago, but officials said they are posting it now to raise awareness about drunk driving.
Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said intoxicated driving happens at all times of day, not just at night.
The video was taken just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. It depicts a car attempt a right turn onto Menomonie Street, but they are going too fast for the turn and speed into an SUV stopped at a red light before spinning and landing on top of a second, empty, SUV in a used car lot.
Thankfully, no one involved suffered serious injuries.
However, according to the criminal complaint, the car had already been reported by several other drivers that morning, who saw it weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed. ECPD determined at one point, he was going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, and stopped their pursuit once it became unsafe to catch up to him.
Officer Miller said the video is a reminder to always report dangerous driving to 911.
"Even though it is daylight hours, that doesn't mean there's not a danger from intoxicated drivers," Officer Miller said. "In the past five years alone, we've had almost 1,700 arrests between the hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Our officers are still vigilant for it, they're still testing drivers, so if people see driving that's concerning to them, even if it's the daylight hours they should make us aware."
He said 17 percent of OWI arrests in the past five years have happened between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
In this case, 22-year-old Nicholas Ives of Eau Claire was arrested and charged with one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of OWI causing injury. If convicted on both counts, Ives faces a maximum prison sentence of eleven years. He is due in court on November 30.
Officer Miller said if you're calling in a dangerous driver, be prepared to give a vehicle description, location and direction of travel, and a license plate if you have it.
He is reminding drivers that it's never safe to drink and drive. He said officers are always looking for the signs of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medications.