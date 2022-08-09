Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

La Pointe (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man's body was recovered in Lake Superior Monday nearly 24 hours after jumping off a cliff in Big Bay State Park. Weather and lake conditions are believed to be the factor in his death.
According to the La Pointe Police Department, on Sunday at 2:38 p.m. EMS was called to Big Bay State Park for a person that had jumped off one of the cliffs into Lake Superior and had not resurfaced in the water.
They said 41-year-old, Curtis Wilmer, of Eau Claire and a member of the Bad River Tribe, jumped off the cliff off the Eagles Nest within the state park into the water. During his second jump, they believe he succumbed to the rough surf conditions in the lake.