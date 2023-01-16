 Skip to main content
Eau Claire man in critical condition following snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - A man was hurt when he crashed his snowmobile in Barron County Saturday.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. north of Rice Lake. They said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire was snowmobiling on the Tuscobia Trail when he went off the trail and struck a tree.

Zimmerman is in critical condition at an Eau Claire hospital. The sheriff's office says speed and alcohol are contributing factors of the crash. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

