Eau Claire man sentenced in stolen car chase

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man who led police on a chase through Eau Claire in March will be going to prison.
As we've reported, John Martin, of Eau Claire, was arrested after fleeing an officer at the Regency Inn when police located a vehicle Martin was suspected of stealing. Martin fled after being tased and reached speeds of 100 mph on Hastings Way to HWY 93 and I-94. Martin also rammed a squad car before attempting to flee on foot.
Martin pleaded guilty to 3 counts against him. Tuesday, the judge sentenced him to 4 years in prison. The judge also ordered Martin to pay $5,183.09 in restitution.