Eau Claire massage parlor prostitution case is settled

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The owner of two former Eau Claire massage parlors who was charged with human trafficking was placed on probation for two years Tuesday.
Judge Sarah Harless also gave Dongmei Greer a choice between a month in jail or a month of community service. She chose community service.
Greer was arrested in 2019 after a police investigation showed employees were performing sex acts for money at Angel Massage on Menomonie Street, and at Lucky Massage on North Hastings way.
In July 2022 Eau Claire County prosecutors dismissed the human trafficking charges. Tuesday Greer pleaded no contest to a felony charge of keeping a house of prostitution.