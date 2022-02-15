Eau Claire police: Missing man found safe

UPDATE:
Eau Claire police say they have located Michael P. Linden, and that he is safe
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man reported missing on Sunday.
Michael P. Linden, 28, was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case. ECPD said his hair is about 1-2 inches long and he has a beard that is about 6-8 inches long.
Officials said Linden's disappearance is unusual and they want to check on his welfare.
If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact ECPD at 715-839-4972.