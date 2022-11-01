Eau Claire police searching for missing woman last seen Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is seeking the public's help as they search for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
Jennifer Weidinger, 28, was last seen in the downtown area around Barstow Street on October 27, according to police.
In their social media post, officials with the police department said she likely has dyed blue/green hair. News 18 reached out for a more detailed description of her but have not heard back.
Officials ask anyone with information to call Detective Olivia Erl at 715-839-4980 and leave a message.