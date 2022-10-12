Eau Claire Refillery: Area resident to open eco-friendly business downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local resident is expanding her eco-friendly business to downtown Eau Claire with a mission to reduce waste.
This Friday, Greta Gladitsch will open up the Eau Claire Refillery and invite community members to refill their containers with locally made soaps and cleaners. Customers are welcome to bring in their own empty containers and fill them up with the eco-friendly products.
Gladitsch hopes the Refillery will bring something new to the community.
"I am hoping that it brings awareness not only to the community but to other businesses of how recycling works. If they have questions, I know there are some great resources out there on how recycling works. Just, you know, give Eau Claire a taste of something different."
The Refillery will have a soft opening on Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. They are located in downtown Eau Claire on Barstow Street.