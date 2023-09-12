Eau Claire Residents Remember 9/11

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Flags flew at half staff today across the nation and in Eau Claire honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
Confusion, shock and disbelief were three of many words Eau Claire residents used to describe emotions they felt on the day of the attacks.
"I felt dread and shock," said Michael Sveda.
"I never thought something like this would happen in the United States," said Randy Brunner.
"I had a lot of fear of what was happening," John Layde said.
"It was really an eye opening experience to everyone," said Cory Meitner.
Sveda saying he was at work across from the Minneapolis airport when he first heard the news.
"I noticed there was no air traffic. And there is always air traffic. And over the intercom the owner started calling.. 'Mike, Mike, Mike, get in here now, and the second plane went into the second tower," said Sveda.
Meitner recalling the days directly following the attack.
"Just a wild experience because the traffic was backed up for hours and I never realized that nationwide it was effecting us too," said Meitner.
Even internationally.
"At the end of the trip because we could not come home without any planes, we ended up in Paris, with what's suppose to be the snottiest people on earth. But everybody went out of their way saying they were sorry for us and wanting to help us in any way possible," said Layde.
In a time of terror, local residents say we need to not only remember the lives lost but the heroes on that day too.
"You know, a lot of people volunteering to save people lost their lives. And a lot of times in this country, we don't pay as much attribute to those people as we should," said Tom Seelow.
"It's just a tragedy that should never be forgotten," said Sveda.