Eau Claire sailor who died in Pearl Harbor laid to rest 80 years after his death

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WQOW) - Frank Nicoles was born in Eau Claire in 1917 and grew up on Porter Drive. Shortly before World War II began, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was assigned to the the U.S.S. Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941 he died during the infamous attack on the naval base. He was Eau Claire's first casualty of the war.
For the next eight decades, his body was one of many unidentified, buried in Honolulu's Court of the Missing. But after DNA research, his remains were matched with living relatives, and on Monday, his family was able to bury him.
Nicoles was identified thanks to a project that began in 2015, when the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) implemented new technology, using dental and anthropological analysis of the unidentified soldiers' DNA. They were able to connect with a relative of Nicoles using Ancestry.com, and announced the match in 2020.
News 18 spoke with a living relative of Nicoles in September 2020 about what this has meant to the family.
"It's sad right? That his direct family didn't get to celebrate bringing him home and at least mourn that way and then also celebrate his life at that point," said Jack Collier, the husband of Frank's first cousin twice removed, and family's official media contact. "It took almost 80 years just to determine where he was and bring him back to the continental states."
Collier said many of Nicoles' living relatives live in Texas, which is why he was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio for Navy Fireman. The ceremony included a ceremonial bugler, chaplain, flag team, rifle team, pallbearers, and family.