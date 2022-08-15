Eau Claire School Board approves referendum question for November ballots

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday night, the Eau Claire School Board was faced with a decision on whether to approve a referendum question for November ballots.
That referendum would provide critical funding to Eau Claire schools for the next few years. At Monday's meeting, the board unanimously approved the $98.6 million referendum question that will read as follows:
Shall the Eau Claire Area School District, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $98,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at Memorial and North High, South Middle and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools; capital maintenance, building infrastructure, and site and extra-curricular facility improvements at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Putnam Heights, Sam Davey and Sherman Elementary, Northstar and South Middle, and Memorial and North High Schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
However, Tim Nordin, board president, recognized that ECASD schools are critically underfunded.
"I think commissioner [Erica] Zerr recently said to me something along the lines of 'if we want excellent schools in Eau Claire, we have to pay for them.' I believe our community is going to be on board with us," said Nordin.
Nordin said he would like to address ECASD's operations in 2 years, and that the district must be more regular and intentional in operations and capital funding.
With this referendum, a resident who owns a $200,000 home would expect to pay around $80 more a year in taxes.