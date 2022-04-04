Eau Claire School Board discusses priorities in potential November referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday, the Eau Claire School Board discussed whether or not to include a referendum on November ballots.
The focus of Monday's meeting was on what the district would prioritize should they receive funding from a referendum.
Those priorities were mostly taken from community feedback. Over the past couple of months, the school board surveyed students, staff and the public. They say overwhelmingly, people want to see money go toward building and facility upgrades, balancing class size, and investing in mental health.
Although it was accepted that a referendum would not fix everything, it was brought up multiple times that some Eau Claire schools, such as North High School, South Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School, are in dire need of upgrades.
School Board President Tim Nordin agreed, saying the state does not keep up with the city's needs, and that Eau Claire schools are already receiving far less funding than other districts across Wisconsin.
"We don't have any other choice. There's no other way to do it but to be bold and to be intentional. We have to keep reinvesting in our schools," Nordin said. "That is the lifeblood of our community."
Nordin added he's heard a lot of public support for moving the school district toward renewable energy.
Overall, the school board was in support of a referendum. They say if they don't get money in November, they need to find it somewhere, because Eau Claire schools need more funding across the board.
Next steps for the school board are locking down the date for a referendum as well as outlining what items you would see on your ballot.