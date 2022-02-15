 Skip to main content
SPRING PRIMARY:

Eau Claire School Board primary results

  • Updated
  • 0
Election ballot box

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in several local primaries. The biggest race was for the Eau Claire Area School Board. 

The pool of seven candidates was whittled down to six, who will then appear in the April election. Two incumbents were running, challenged by five newcomers. 

The top three candidates were incumbents Tim Nordin (17%), Marquell Johnson (16%) and Melissa Winter (16%). They will be running alongside Stephanie Farrar, Nicole Everson, and Corey Cronrath in April. Josh Ingersoll will not be advancing.

Eau Claire County reported a turnout of approximately 8.1% of eligible voters.