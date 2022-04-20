Eau Claire School Board ratifies significant wage increase for educators

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week the Eau Claire School Board ratified a previous decision by the Eau Claire Association of Educators to raise teachers' wages by a significant amount.
School Board president Tim Nordin said the school board voted to raise wages by 4.7%, the highest amount allowed by the state.
He said the decision was unanimous because the board is united in sending a message of support to Eau Claire's educators.
He said the past two years have been some of the hardest times teachers have faced, and that's also led to fewer educators entering the workforce. He hopes this wage increase will draw attention to ECASD on that national playing field.
"We need to make sure that we're competitive beyond our amazing district and the culture that we're building here," Nordin said. "That we also have the finances and the wages to make sure that they know they're appreciated and that's part of bringing them in."
Nordin said that staffing for next school year is "looking great," but the district always tries to stay active in recruiting and diversifying its staff.
He added he hopes the bigger paychecks make current teachers feel appreciated and said investing in teachers is investing in students.
The wage increase will go into effect with the start of new contracts on July 1.