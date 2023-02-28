Eau Claire Subway manager pleads guilty to stealing from store

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Subway restaurant where she worked appeared in court for sentencing Tuesday.
Lori Burich was charged in 2022 after the owners of the Subway inside the Eau Claire Walmart contacted police to report that a number of cash deposits were never made. They also said they confronted Burich, who managed the store, and that she confessed.
Tuesday she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and Judge Jon Theisen ordered her to repay $87,000. If she does that, and doesn't commit any more crimes, has no contact with any Subway restaurants, and does not work or volunteer in a position that involves handling money without approval -- one of the charges will be dismissed in four to five years.