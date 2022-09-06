Eau Claire Transit holding hearing about increasing routes for UWEC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Transit and UW-Eau Claire are holding a public hearing on September 7 regarding proposed increases in service in the evenings and on Saturdays for UWEC routes.
The main points of the proposal include increasing all UWEC routes from every hour to every half hour in the evenings, as well as adding a second route on Saturday to the Pablo Center and extending service until midnight. Currently, the bus on campus only runs to the mall on Saturday and makes its final trip at 6 p.m.
Transit manager Tom Wagener said while the proposal is in response to requests by student government, the hearing is meant to give an opportunity to everyone for input.
"Is this something that would benefit our community, for people from the general public? Is this something you could use for the general public?" Wagener said. "Because, certainly the general public wants to have access to the Pablo Center on the evenings and stuff like that on a weekend. Or is this something that you don't think there's a need for it?"
Wagener added that the proposed increased service would cost in excess of $100,000 annually, 40% of which would be covered through an amendment in the existing agreement with the university.
UWEC students make up about half of ridership when school is in session, translating to about 40% of ridership each year.
The hearing is Wednesday, September 6 at 7 p.m. in the Davies Center on campus. Online comments on the matter will be accepted through September 20. To learn more about the proposal for increased services, click here.