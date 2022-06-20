 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Eau Claire transit waiving fares Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire bus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the heat index expected to hit dangerous levels Monday, Eau Claire transit is waiving fare requirements for passengers. 

In a press release the city said that passengers will be able to use their air-conditioned buses to reduce the risk of heat-related health conditions without being concerned about the cost. 

According to the City of Eau Claire all 22 buses in their fleet are accessible to individuals using mobility devices and "kneel" so they are level with the curb for those who have difficulty boarding. 

A heat advisory is active from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. 

Our Stormtracker 18 Weather Team says heat indices will hit over 100 degrees with actual temperatures rising to the upper 90s. For a full look at their forecast click here

