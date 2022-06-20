Eau Claire transit waiving fares Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With the heat index expected to hit dangerous levels Monday, Eau Claire transit is waiving fare requirements for passengers.
In a press release the city said that passengers will be able to use their air-conditioned buses to reduce the risk of heat-related health conditions without being concerned about the cost.
According to the City of Eau Claire all 22 buses in their fleet are accessible to individuals using mobility devices and "kneel" so they are level with the curb for those who have difficulty boarding.
A heat advisory is active from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Our Stormtracker 18 Weather Team says heat indices will hit over 100 degrees with actual temperatures rising to the upper 90s. For a full look at their forecast click here.