Eau Claire's Hy-Vee floral shop is preparing for Mother's day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With Mother's Day around the corner, a local flower shop is expecting a large increase in their sales. Eau Claire's Hy-Vee floral shop shared just how they are preparing for Mother's Day this Sunday.
Hy-Vee store manager Phillip Cook says they currently have floral shipments rolling in morning, noon, and night. They expect to see a 20% to 40% increase in their flower sales this Mother's Day.
Cook says Hy-Vee also has more to offer than just flowers this Sunday.
"We've got bouquets, sales on roses, and online ordering options. And then for Mother's Day itself, we've got a brunch that we are hosting as well. It's an all you can eat buffet, so you can bring your mother in, and you don't have to cook," said Cook.
Cook also recommends you grab your flowers Friday or Saturday to avoid the rush and ensure there's more to pick from.
For more information on Hy-Vee's brunch, you can click here.