Eau Claire's Kubboom Jr. wins National Kubb Championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of Eau Claire's own Kubb teams can now call themselves national champions.
Kubboom Jr., made up of Max and Sam Klages and Sy Ellringer, won the 2023 U.S. National Kubb Championship on Sunday. Kubboom Jr. defeated fellow Eau Claire team, Flux Capacitors in the semifinals and Tenacious G'Ings, with one Eau Claire native player, in the finals. It's the first national title for all of Kubboom Jr.'s members.
Championship Sunday capped off another successful weekend in the Kubb Capital of North America. You can find more of our coverage from this weekend's National Championship here.