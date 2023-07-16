 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eau Claire's Kubboom Jr. wins National Kubb Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Kubboom Jr. wins national kubb title

Team Kubboom Jr., made up of Sam Klages (left), Sy Ellringer (middle) and Max Klages (right) post with the trophy after winning the 2023 U.S. National Kubb Championship on July 16, 2023.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of Eau Claire's own Kubb teams can now call themselves national champions.

Kubboom Jr., made up of Max and Sam Klages and Sy Ellringer, won the 2023 U.S. National Kubb Championship on Sunday. Kubboom Jr. defeated fellow Eau Claire team, Flux Capacitors in the semifinals and Tenacious G'Ings, with one Eau Claire native player, in the finals. It's the first national title for all of Kubboom Jr.'s members.

Championship Sunday capped off another successful weekend in the Kubb Capital of North America. You can find more of our coverage from this weekend's National Championship here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you