Eaum Yoga and Fitness opens downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eaum Yoga and Fitness opened its doors for the first time this morning, inviting fitness enthusiasts to see the new space in downtown Eau Claire.
The building has two studios, one for strength and the other for yoga, where they offer nearly 100 classes a week. The space also has a locker room that includes showers and a beauty bar that has complimentary toiletries.
In the lobby they offer coffee and tea and sell Lululemon clothing, yoga mats, and even baby clothes. Owners Taylor Weiss and Malia Markquart said that they are excited to be a part of the growth downtown.
"Changing the lives of people, seeing them change through wellness, through fitness, through sense of community and really building that," Weiss said. "You now we are offering something here that is just so beneficial to the mind, the body, and we just can wait to see our members coming into this space and filling their cup. "
The owners add they offer childcare for members that are also parents. They also increase the humidity during the dry winter months to create the most beneficial workouts. On top of their classes, Eaum has open gym times 6 nights a week.