ECASD to hold listening sessions on potential referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can make your voice heard on a potential multi-million dollar Eau Claire School District referendum.
The district is holding listening sessions for the next two weeks to hear from stakeholders.
You can find dates and times and links to the virtual meetings below:
- Session One is Wednesday, March 9, from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm
- Session Two is Wednesday, March 9, from 7:30 pm-8:30 pm
- Session Three is Wednesday, March 16, from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm
- Session Four is Wednesday, March 16, from 7:30 pm-8:30 pm
The adopted timeline schedules the referendum question to be decided by September, with its resolution adopted by next August.
It would go to voters in November of this year.
However, the school board has not released what the referendum would focus on.