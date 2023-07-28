ECFD rescue man from Chippewa River

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man was rescued from the Chippewa River early Friday after officials say their car was in the water.
Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to the Hobbs Boat Landing at 6:19 a.m. There, they found a vehicle in the river about 50 feet offshore.
The only occupant, an adult male, was sitting on top of the car. Crews were able to assist the man to shore, where he was evaluated but did not need medical attention.
The fire department did not say how the car got into the water, writing "no further details are available regarding the cause of the incident."